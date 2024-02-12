Wife's Jealousy Leads to Brutal Murder of Husband's Second Spouse in Dhaka

In a harrowing turn of events, a wife's rage and jealousy led to the gruesome murder of her husband's second spouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The shocking incident unfolded on February 12, 2024, when Mala Saha, along with her husband Sanjit Saha, also known as Md Akash, were apprehended by the police for the brutal slaying of Rozina, Sanjit's second wife. The crime scene, a flat in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area, bore the grim testimony of Rozina's lifeless body with her throat slit, discovered on Friday night.

A Marital Discord Unraveled

As the investigation deepened, the police uncovered a tangled web of betrayal, financial struggles, and marital disputes that led to this horrific act. During interrogation, Mala Saha confessed to the heinous crime, revealing the depth of her resentment towards Rozina. The motive, as it turned out, was her husband's neglect and their mounting financial woes.

Rozina had recently given birth to a daughter, adding to the family's burden. It was during this tumultuous time that she discovered her husband's hidden past – his previous marriage to Mala Saha. This revelation sparked frequent arguments between the couple, escalating the tension within the household.

The Fatal Confrontation

Mala Saha, learning about her husband's second marriage, could no longer suppress her anger and frustration. In a fit of rage, she confronted Rozina, attacking her with a shard of glass. The brutal assault resulted in the death of Rozina, leaving behind a newborn baby girl and a trail of devastation.

The Aftermath

The police, acting swiftly, arrested Mala and Sanjit on Sunday night from Keraniganj. The accused were produced before the court, where Mala Saha's chilling confession sent shockwaves through the community. The incident has once again brought to light the complex issues surrounding marital disputes and financial stress, raising questions about the societal and personal pressures that can drive individuals to commit such heinous acts.

As the investigation continues and the legal proceedings unfold, the story of Mala Saha, Sanjit Saha, and Rozina serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of unresolved conflicts and the destructive power of jealousy.

Note: In the aftermath of the incident, the newborn daughter of Rozina has been placed under the care of social services. Authorities are working to ensure her well-being and safety while the legal proceedings against her parents unfold.