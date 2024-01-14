Widespread Walmart Gift Card Fraud: Texas Resident Among Numerous Victims

The tranquil city of Euless, Texas, was the backdrop to an unsettling occurrence that unfolded in the life of one resident, Toni Tucker. After a seemingly ordinary shopping return, Tucker was issued a Walmart gift card that, to her bewilderment, bore no funds when she went to use it. The culprit? A suspected gift card fraud that’s been making rounds nationally.

A Ghost Transaction

Upon investigation, Walmart’s transaction history pointed at an online purchase linked to an internal store coded ‘9115’. Yet, despite this evidence, Walmart concluded that Tucker’s case didn’t align with their fraud policy’s refund criteria. A discouraging revelation that had Tucker questioning her future patronage at Walmart.

A Widespread Issue

Unfortunately, Tucker wasn’t the lone target. Reports from South Carolina, Florida, and Las Vegas, along with a local foster care agency, echoed similar experiences. In every case, the drained gift cards had transactions tied to the same elusive ‘9115’ code. Amid growing pressure and intervention from local news, Walmart conceded to issuing a ‘courtesy refund’ for Tucker, while firmly denying any scam associated with store ‘9115’.

Other Victims

On a parallel note, another potential victim of gift card fraud surfaced from Cleveland, Ohio. Robert Shaffer, found his family’s gift cards, too, void of any funds. This modus operandi of gift card scammers isn’t a new phenomenon. They’re known to record codes from inactivated cards, patiently waiting to siphon off the funds once the unsuspecting buyer activates them.