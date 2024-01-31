Wichita Rallies After Theft and Desecration of Jackie Robinson Statue

In a shocking incident that stirred Wichita, Kansas, a cherished statue of Jackie Robinson was stolen from a Little League baseball field. The statue, commissioned by the League 42 nonprofit organization, was later found desecrated and burned, its remnants discovered in a trash can at a park about seven miles from where it initially stood. The theft, recorded on surveillance video, involved an abandoned truck that is now in the hands of the police for further investigation.

A Beacon of Hope Desecrated

The statue, which cost about $50,000 to commission, was installed in 2021 and swiftly became a symbol of hope and a beacon of civil rights in the tight-knit community. The crime has sparked concerns about racial motivation. League 42's Executive Director, Bob Lutz, was deeply affected but pledged to replace the statue and restore its significance with the aid of the community.

Community United in Solidarity

Following the theft, the community rallied, showing significant support for League 42 and its mission. A GoFundMe account was created, and contributions poured in, raising over $132,000 to replace the statue and augment the league's educational initiatives and facility needs. One of the most substantial donations was a $10,000 pledge from an anonymous World Series-winning former Major League Baseball player.

League 42: More Than Just Baseball

League 42, led by Lutz, is renowned for its expansive community services, including after-school education, enrichment, and tutoring. The organization recently opened the Leslie Rudd Learning Center, boasting an indoor baseball facility and a learning lab. Despite the adversity, the league remains devoted to its mission of providing low-cost baseball and education opportunities for children.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan commended the significant community and national support following the theft. He urged anyone involved to surrender, indicating that arrests were imminent. While the investigations continue, the community's determination has not waned. The goal is clear - to raise $150,000 for a new statue and ensure enhanced security for its preservation.