Wichita Police Pursue Stolen Jackie Robinson Statue: A Community's Plea for Justice

The Wichita Police Department, in a public call for assistance, is seeking to locate a stolen statue of Jackie Robinson, a symbol of tenacity and advancement, from McAdams Park. This Jackie Robinson monument, which stood as a beacon for the community, was brutally severed and pilfered, leaving an estimated damage of $75,000. The theft was particularly distressing given its location in a park frequented by Club 42, a community nonprofit youth baseball club named in honor of Jackie Robinson.

Community's Plea for Justice

Surveillance footage captured a brown truck approaching the pavilion, with at least two individuals dismantling the statue and loading it onto the vehicle. The community's reaction to the theft has been sheer devastation and an intense desire for justice. The police have released a contact number for anyone possessing information on the crime, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the statue's recovery.

The Wichita Metro Crime Commission and League 42 have jointly offered a reward of up to $2,500 for any tip leading to an arrest, with an additional $5,000 if the statue is recovered. The statue, valued at $75,000, held a central position in League 42, a baseball league for low-income youth.

Community's Determination

The community of Wichita, Kansas remains distraught from the theft of the beloved Jackie Robinson statue. The thieves cut through the statue just above the bronze shoes, absconding with the rest of the likeness. The community, however, remains determined to identify those responsible and restore Jackie Robinson's legacy. The Wichita Police Department and the Wichita Metro Crime Commission have fully mobilized their resources to locate the stolen statue, with rewards offered for tips leading to arrests and the statue's recovery.