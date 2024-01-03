en English
Wichita Food Trucks Hit by Generator Thefts, Facing Operational Struggles

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Wichita Food Trucks Hit by Generator Thefts, Facing Operational Struggles

In an unsettling wave of thefts, two Wichita-based food truck businesses, Noble House and Moab BBQ, have fallen prey to criminals who specifically targeted their generators. The incidents, which spanned the past ten days, have left both businesses grappling with significant financial losses and operational challenges.

Noble House, known for its succulent Hawaiian cuisine, was robbed of two generators. However, thanks to the generosity of a customer who loaned them a generator, they were able to bounce back quickly and resume their operations. The stolen items also included cords, an inverter, fans, and heaters, all snatched from their storage box by thieves driving a red Ford pickup. Regrettably, they were unable to secure a license plate number to aid the police in their investigations.

Moab BBQ Struggles to Find Replacement

Moab BBQ, however, continues to struggle in the aftermath of the theft. The owner, Tina Collins, provided the police with security camera images and license plate numbers, but she is yet to receive an update on the case. Forced to rely on its catering business in the interim, Moab BBQ faces a daunting estimated cost of $3,000 to replace the generator.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

