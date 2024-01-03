Wichita Food Trucks Hit by Generator Thefts, Facing Operational Struggles

In an unsettling wave of thefts, two Wichita-based food truck businesses, Noble House and Moab BBQ, have fallen prey to criminals who specifically targeted their generators. The incidents, which spanned the past ten days, have left both businesses grappling with significant financial losses and operational challenges.

Noble House, known for its succulent Hawaiian cuisine, was robbed of two generators. However, thanks to the generosity of a customer who loaned them a generator, they were able to bounce back quickly and resume their operations. The stolen items also included cords, an inverter, fans, and heaters, all snatched from their storage box by thieves driving a red Ford pickup. Regrettably, they were unable to secure a license plate number to aid the police in their investigations.

Moab BBQ Struggles to Find Replacement

Moab BBQ, however, continues to struggle in the aftermath of the theft. The owner, Tina Collins, provided the police with security camera images and license plate numbers, but she is yet to receive an update on the case. Forced to rely on its catering business in the interim, Moab BBQ faces a daunting estimated cost of $3,000 to replace the generator.