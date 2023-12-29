en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

White Hart Inn for Sale after Racial Insensitivity Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:51 am EST
White Hart Inn for Sale after Racial Insensitivity Controversy

The White Hart Inn, a Grade II-listed pub in Grays, Essex, has been put up for sale following a closure prompted by a hate crime investigation. The investigation was triggered by the pub’s display of golly dolls, racially insensitive caricatures originating from 18th-century minstrel shows. The dolls were once featured on Robertson’s Jam jars until 2001, owing to their association with racist stereotypes.

Boycott and Vandalism

In April, a police seizure of several golly dolls from the White Hart Inn sparked a series of unfortunate events. The establishment was soon vandalized with white paint and suffered window damage. This led to a supplier boycott, with major companies like Heineken and Carlsberg withdrawing their products. The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) also removed the pub from its Good Beer Guide and revoked its Pub of the Year awards.

Investigation and Aftermath

Despite an extensive investigation by Essex Police and the submission of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the CPS concluded that the legal criteria for a prosecution were not met. Consequently, the pub’s landlords faced no official action. However, the pub closed its doors in May after the co-leaseholder expressed the emotional and mental toll the events had taken.

Property Up for Sale

Now, the property, boasting a large beer garden and a private function room, is on the market. The asking price is over £575,000, a figure reflective of the pub’s historic and architectural value. Nonetheless, the potential buyer will inherit the legacy of a pub removed from the Good Beer Guide and stripped of its Pub of the Year awards.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Disturbing Property Dispute: Man Aggressively Shoves Elderly Neighbour

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Custodial Deaths in Jammu: A Community's Trust Shaken

By Dil Bar Irshad

Surge in Antisemitic and Islamophobic Hate Crimes in Britain Post Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Botswana's Fight Against Cattle Rustling and the Role of News in Democracy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sheffield Wedding Tragedy: Good Samaritan Killed Amidst Family Feud ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Sheffield Wedding Tragedy: Good Samaritan Killed Amidst Family Feud ...
heart comment 0
State Prosecutor Fights Against Bail for Student Accused of Heinous Crime

By Mazhar Abbas

State Prosecutor Fights Against Bail for Student Accused of Heinous Crime
Tragic Domestic Dispute in Murang’a: A Community in Shock

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Domestic Dispute in Murang'a: A Community in Shock
Surge in Squatting Incidents Poses Nationwide Challenge in the U.S

By Dil Bar Irshad

Surge in Squatting Incidents Poses Nationwide Challenge in the U.S
Manipur Singer Akhu Chingangbam Abducted Amidst Rising Ethnic Violence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Manipur Singer Akhu Chingangbam Abducted Amidst Rising Ethnic Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
12 seconds
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
38 seconds
Race-Level Engineering Now Street-Legal: A New Era in Automotive Industry
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
39 seconds
Italian Government Axes Tax Breaks for Sports Clubs Hiring Foreign Players
Premier League's Unpredictable Title Race: A Season of High Stakes and Surprises
55 seconds
Premier League's Unpredictable Title Race: A Season of High Stakes and Surprises
Scholars Mews Care Home Under Special Measures Following Damning CQC Inspection
1 min
Scholars Mews Care Home Under Special Measures Following Damning CQC Inspection
Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore's Seniors
3 mins
Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore's Seniors
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
3 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
4 mins
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
4 mins
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
19 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app