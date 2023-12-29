White Hart Inn for Sale after Racial Insensitivity Controversy

The White Hart Inn, a Grade II-listed pub in Grays, Essex, has been put up for sale following a closure prompted by a hate crime investigation. The investigation was triggered by the pub’s display of golly dolls, racially insensitive caricatures originating from 18th-century minstrel shows. The dolls were once featured on Robertson’s Jam jars until 2001, owing to their association with racist stereotypes.

Boycott and Vandalism

In April, a police seizure of several golly dolls from the White Hart Inn sparked a series of unfortunate events. The establishment was soon vandalized with white paint and suffered window damage. This led to a supplier boycott, with major companies like Heineken and Carlsberg withdrawing their products. The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) also removed the pub from its Good Beer Guide and revoked its Pub of the Year awards.

Investigation and Aftermath

Despite an extensive investigation by Essex Police and the submission of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the CPS concluded that the legal criteria for a prosecution were not met. Consequently, the pub’s landlords faced no official action. However, the pub closed its doors in May after the co-leaseholder expressed the emotional and mental toll the events had taken.

Property Up for Sale

Now, the property, boasting a large beer garden and a private function room, is on the market. The asking price is over £575,000, a figure reflective of the pub’s historic and architectural value. Nonetheless, the potential buyer will inherit the legacy of a pub removed from the Good Beer Guide and stripped of its Pub of the Year awards.