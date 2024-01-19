White Dee of 'Benefits Street' Turns Personal Ordeal into Activism Against Knife Crime

Channel 4’s ‘Benefits Street’ star Dee Kelly, or White Dee as she is commonly known, has suffered a terrifying ordeal involving violence and threats in her own home. The incident involved her daughter's ex-boyfriend, Luke Shervington, who assaulted her daughter Caitlin and later broke into their home brandishing a knife. Despite the gravity of the situation, Shervington was handed a suspended sentence following his arrest, a move that Dee has publicly criticized as being inadequate.

From Trauma to Activism

As a response to her family's traumatic experience, Dee has founded a charity focused on fighting knife crime and supporting young people. The charity, named Birmingham Says No, aims to engage children in positive activities and provides free counseling and emergency response training for knife crime incidents.

'Benefits Street' and Its Impact

'Benefits Street' was a Channel 4 documentary that gained considerable attention for its depiction of the lives of residents on James Turner Street in Birmingham. The show sparked significant conversations about social issues, but Dee feels she was misled about its intent. She believed it would highlight community spirit, not 'Benefits Britain'. The impact of the show on Dee's personal life has been significant, with Dee losing contact with other participants and making a brief appearance in television.

Addressing Knife Crime in the UK

Dee's personal ordeal and subsequent activism shine a light on the ongoing social and legal challenges associated with knife crime in the UK. The issue remains a pressing concern