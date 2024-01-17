Whatcom County Man Arrested on Assault, Kidnapping, and Firearms Charges

In a startling event in Ferndale, Whatcom County, a man named Corey Edward Arestad was arrested following serious allegations of kidnapping and assault. The incident unfolded on the morning of Friday, January 12, when a distressed woman claimed she was unlawfully detained in Arestad's residence for an hour-long ordeal.

Disturbing Allegations

According to reports from Megan Juenemann, representing the City of Ferndale, the victim attests that 29-year-old Arestad was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, and was demonstrating paranoid behavior. Arestad is accused of physically assaulting the woman, knocking her down repeatedly, and punching her. Furthermore, he is charged with confiscating her phone and disabling access to it.

Fear and Firearms

Amid the horrifying encounter, Arestad expressed apprehensions about losing his firearms. The victim, despite her dire circumstances, managed to escape from Arestad's clutches and sought immediate medical attention for the injuries she sustained during the assault.

Arrest and Charges

Acting swiftly, the police arrested Arestad at his residence, where they unearthed a firearm with illegally modified identification marks. Given that Arestad is legally barred from owning a firearm, he now faces significant charges, including first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and altering firearm identification marks. Arestad was subsequently detained at Whatcom County Jail, where he remains in custody at the time of reporting.