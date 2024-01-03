WFH and Part-Time Job Scams: The Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in India in 2023

Work from Home (WFH) and Part-time job scams ranked as the most prevalent cybercrimes in India in 2023, as stated by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). These scams, often propagated through digital advertisements, online messengers, and bulk SMS, have impacted a significant number of people. Closely following these scams is the misuse of illegal lending apps, another major cybercrime tool. The details were shared by I4C CEO, Rajesh Kumar, at their Annual Press Conference.

Indian Government’s Active Measures Against Cybercrime

Addressing the rising threat of cybercrime, the Indian government has taken several measures. These include banning fraudulent apps, blocking suspicious ones, and engaging in international cooperation to combat cybercrime. A total of 595 suspicious apps have been blocked so far, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has whitelisted 395 instant loan apps. Furthermore, the I4C has been flagging suspicious bank accounts and reporting dubious apps to tech giants like Google and Facebook. The organization is also leveraging social media platforms to raise public awareness about these threats.

Other Cybercrime Threats

Aside from WFH and Part-time job scams, and illegal lending app misuse, other significant cyber threats include fake customer care numbers, Android malware, impersonation, and sextortion. Sextortion cases, though less reported, have also been a concern with approximately 19,000 cases noted in 2023. Victims of sextortion often hesitate to report due to the fear of social stigma. It was highlighted that the region of Mewat is a major operation center for such crimes.

The Challenge of Cybercrime in a Digital Age

The rise of cybercrime, particularly WFH and Part-time job scams, brings to light the vulnerabilities in our increasingly digital world. As much as technology has brought convenience and efficiency, it has also opened doors for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting internet users. This report serves as a stark reminder for individuals to remain vigilant against such threats and for governments and tech companies to step up their efforts in ensuring a safer digital space for all.