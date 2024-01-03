en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

WFH and Part-Time Job Scams: The Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in India in 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
WFH and Part-Time Job Scams: The Most Prevalent Cybercrimes in India in 2023

Work from Home (WFH) and Part-time job scams ranked as the most prevalent cybercrimes in India in 2023, as stated by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). These scams, often propagated through digital advertisements, online messengers, and bulk SMS, have impacted a significant number of people. Closely following these scams is the misuse of illegal lending apps, another major cybercrime tool. The details were shared by I4C CEO, Rajesh Kumar, at their Annual Press Conference.

Indian Government’s Active Measures Against Cybercrime

Addressing the rising threat of cybercrime, the Indian government has taken several measures. These include banning fraudulent apps, blocking suspicious ones, and engaging in international cooperation to combat cybercrime. A total of 595 suspicious apps have been blocked so far, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has whitelisted 395 instant loan apps. Furthermore, the I4C has been flagging suspicious bank accounts and reporting dubious apps to tech giants like Google and Facebook. The organization is also leveraging social media platforms to raise public awareness about these threats.

Other Cybercrime Threats

Aside from WFH and Part-time job scams, and illegal lending app misuse, other significant cyber threats include fake customer care numbers, Android malware, impersonation, and sextortion. Sextortion cases, though less reported, have also been a concern with approximately 19,000 cases noted in 2023. Victims of sextortion often hesitate to report due to the fear of social stigma. It was highlighted that the region of Mewat is a major operation center for such crimes.

The Challenge of Cybercrime in a Digital Age

The rise of cybercrime, particularly WFH and Part-time job scams, brings to light the vulnerabilities in our increasingly digital world. As much as technology has brought convenience and efficiency, it has also opened doors for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting internet users. This report serves as a stark reminder for individuals to remain vigilant against such threats and for governments and tech companies to step up their efforts in ensuring a safer digital space for all.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Memphis Man Faces Murder Charges over $50 Debt Dispute

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bromley Man Fatally Stabbed After Nightclub Dispute: A Night of Celebration Turns Deadly

By BNN Correspondents

Temple Devotees in Nanjangud Plan Bandh to Protest Disruption of Ritual

By Dil Bar Irshad

Denied Entry to New Year's Party Sparks Violence in Gwalior Pub

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Shooting in Pinetown: Woman Found Dead in Her Home ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Tragic Shooting in Pinetown: Woman Found Dead in Her Home ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Death in Derby Sparks Investigation: Two Men Arrested

By Salman Akhtar

Tragic Death in Derby Sparks Investigation: Two Men Arrested
Knoxville Police Report Significant Reduction in Crime Rates for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Knoxville Police Report Significant Reduction in Crime Rates for 2023
Second Bahamian Murder in 2024: A Rising Tide of Violence

By Ebenezer Mensah

Second Bahamian Murder in 2024: A Rising Tide of Violence
Los Angeles Resident Indicted in Elaborate Airbnb Scam

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Los Angeles Resident Indicted in Elaborate Airbnb Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, Iceland's President, Declines Re-Election Bid
53 seconds
Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, Iceland's President, Declines Re-Election Bid
Hospice Savannah Honored with Best of Georgia Award
1 min
Hospice Savannah Honored with Best of Georgia Award
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Aston Villa's Successful Bid for Cyril Ngonge: A Potential Game Changer or a Challenge?
3 mins
Aston Villa's Successful Bid for Cyril Ngonge: A Potential Game Changer or a Challenge?
Cannabix Technologies Advances in Substance Detection with MSBS Technology
3 mins
Cannabix Technologies Advances in Substance Detection with MSBS Technology
Nomophobia: The Rising Anxiety of the Digital Age
3 mins
Nomophobia: The Rising Anxiety of the Digital Age
Indiana University Health's Director Secures Second Place in National Fundraising Campaign
3 mins
Indiana University Health's Director Secures Second Place in National Fundraising Campaign
Henry Schein Medical Introduces RISE Platform to Boost Infection-Prevention in Ambulatory Surgery Centers
3 mins
Henry Schein Medical Introduces RISE Platform to Boost Infection-Prevention in Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Loeb and Lurquin Eye Historic Win at 2024 Dakar Rally
4 mins
Loeb and Lurquin Eye Historic Win at 2024 Dakar Rally
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
43 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
58 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app