Wethersfield 7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint: Police Seek Public's Help

In the early hours of Saturday, the tranquility of Wethersfield, Connecticut was shattered by an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven convenience store. A man, obscured by dark clothing, marched into the store located at 1881 Berlin Turnpike, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash from the cashier. The assailant, having obtained an undisclosed sum of money, made his escape in a white SUV, heading southbound on the Berlin Turnpike.

Investigation Underway

The Wethersfield Police Department responded promptly to the disturbing incident, ensuring the safety of the cashier, who was, fortunately, unscathed in the ordeal. The department's Detective Division has taken the lead in the ongoing investigation, seeking to apprehend the suspect and restore a sense of security within the community.

Public Assistance Required

Public support is being sought in this investigation. The Wethersfield Detective Division urges anyone with any information to come forward and assist in identifying the suspect. Specifically, they are to contact Lieutenant Gustavo Rodriguez on the provided phone number. This call to action is a testament to the crucial role that community cooperation plays in solving such cases.

Next Steps

As the investigation progresses, police are likely in the process of gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance footage, all in the hope of identifying and apprehending the suspect. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and community cooperation in ensuring public safety.