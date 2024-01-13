en English
Crime

Westport Resident Alin Lucan Handed Suspended Sentence for Drug Possession

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Alin Lucan, a resident of Westport, found himself under the gavel, receiving a five-month suspended sentence for possession of cannabis valued at €1,600. Lucan pleaded guilty to the charges of possessing drugs for sale or supply on April 4, 2021. The Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit discovered the illegal substances and associated paraphernalia at Lucan’s residence at Tesco Apartments during a search operation.

Admissions and Consequences

Lucan, a professional chef by trade, had no previous convictions on his record. However, he didn’t shy away from admitting to his addiction to cannabis and his role in supplying it to his circle of friends at the time of the offense. His solicitor, Tom Walsh, painted a picture of a man who had learned his lesson. According to Walsh, Lucan, a Romanian national who has been living in Ireland for the past 12 years, has now cleaned up his act.

A Second Chance

Walsh went on to state that Lucan is currently gainfully employed and contributes positively to society. Sergeant McShane, representing the law enforcement side, acknowledged Lucan’s cooperation with the Gardaí during the investigation and legal proceedings. Judge Vincent Deane, while delivering the verdict, suspended the jail term on the condition that Lucan refrains from committing any further offenses within the next two years. The judge explicitly warned Lucan about the severe consequences that would ensue should he reoffend.

Crime Ireland
