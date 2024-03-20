West Yorkshire Police Arrest 42 in Major County Lines Crackdown, Seize Over £620k in Drugs

In a decisive strike against county lines crime, West Yorkshire Police have arrested 42 individuals, including three children, and seized drugs worth more than £620,000. This operation marks a significant effort to disrupt drug-dealing networks that exploit vulnerable individuals and impact communities across the region. Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley highlighted the operation's dual focus on enforcement and community safeguarding.

Operation Details and Impact

The February crackdown spanned five districts, leading to the recovery of 15kg of cocaine, 28g of heroin, 20g of crack cocaine, 11kg of packaged cannabis, and over 1,900 cannabis plants. Additionally, officers confiscated nearly £8,000 in suspected criminal cash, 32 knives, and a machete. The operation's success underscores the extensive reach of county lines networks and the critical need for concerted efforts to dismantle them.

Safeguarding and Education

Beyond arrests and seizures, the operation focused on protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation. Police safeguarded 11 people, including eight males and three females, and intervened in cases of "cuckooing," where criminals take over someone's home for illegal activities. The operation also included educational initiatives to inform the public about the signs of county lines exploitation, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to tackling this issue.

Broader Efforts and Future Actions

This crackdown is part of a national effort to combat county lines crime, which has seen similar operations across the UK. The collaborative nature of these efforts, involving multiple police forces and community organizations, is essential for addressing the complex challenges posed by drug-dealing networks. As West Yorkshire Police continue their work, the focus remains on disrupting criminal activities, safeguarding vulnerable individuals, and engaging with communities to prevent future exploitation.