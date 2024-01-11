West Virginia Man Attempts ‘Shawshank Burglary’ via Tunnel into Car Dealerships

In an incident humorously referred to as ‘The Shawshank Burglary,’ a West Virginia man, Jerrylee Adams, employed an unconventional burglary method that would not be out of place in a Hollywood movie. The 35-year-old man attempted to break into two adjacently located car dealerships, Auto Chiefs and Car Plug, in Fredericksburg by digging a tunnel, reminiscent of the legendary prison escape in the 1994 Oscar-nominated movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’

Unusual Burglary Methods

Adams’ audacious act unfolded on a Sunday morning when he initially tried to pry open the front door of Auto Chiefs using a crowbar. After failing in his initial attempt, he found an alternate entry point through a broken garage panel. Once inside, he proceeded to tunnel through a wall, successfully gaining access to the neighboring dealership, Car Plug.

Caught in the Act

At Car Plug, Adams managed to steal keys to a vehicle, a company hat, and a pen, seemingly with the intention to leave a note feigning a test drive. However, his plan was foiled when Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a triggered business alarm at Auto Chiefs and intercepted Adams before he could abscond with the vehicle.

Legal Ramifications

Adams now faces serious legal repercussions for his audacious act. He was charged with statutory burglary, attempted grand larceny, larceny, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of property. Following a contentious hearing, he is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, with the possibility of up to 63 years in prison if convicted.

