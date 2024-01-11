en English
Crime

West Virginia Man Attempts ‘Shawshank Burglary’ via Tunnel into Car Dealerships

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
In an incident humorously referred to as ‘The Shawshank Burglary,’ a West Virginia man, Jerrylee Adams, employed an unconventional burglary method that would not be out of place in a Hollywood movie. The 35-year-old man attempted to break into two adjacently located car dealerships, Auto Chiefs and Car Plug, in Fredericksburg by digging a tunnel, reminiscent of the legendary prison escape in the 1994 Oscar-nominated movie ‘The Shawshank Redemption.’

Unusual Burglary Methods

Adams’ audacious act unfolded on a Sunday morning when he initially tried to pry open the front door of Auto Chiefs using a crowbar. After failing in his initial attempt, he found an alternate entry point through a broken garage panel. Once inside, he proceeded to tunnel through a wall, successfully gaining access to the neighboring dealership, Car Plug.

Caught in the Act

At Car Plug, Adams managed to steal keys to a vehicle, a company hat, and a pen, seemingly with the intention to leave a note feigning a test drive. However, his plan was foiled when Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a triggered business alarm at Auto Chiefs and intercepted Adams before he could abscond with the vehicle.

Legal Ramifications

Adams now faces serious legal repercussions for his audacious act. He was charged with statutory burglary, attempted grand larceny, larceny, possession of burglary tools, and destruction of property. Following a contentious hearing, he is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, with the possibility of up to 63 years in prison if convicted.

The report of this unusual burglary comes amidst a separate incident where NYPD had a clash with Orthodox Jewish students from the Chabad Lubavitch sect in Brooklyn over a 50-foot-long tunnel they had been constructing.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

