West Seneca Resident Admits Guilt in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident

33-year-old Frankie C. Hauser of West Seneca has entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian. The plea was made before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes, with sentencing set for April 4.

A Tragic Incident

The fatal event transpired on February 26, 2022. Hauser, behind the wheel of a Jeep Patriot, hit 64-year-old pedestrian Paul Kitchen from the rear as Kitchen was navigating Clinton Street in Cheektowaga with a walker, under the Thruway overpass. Hauser left the scene without reporting the accident.

A Grim Discovery

Another motorist found Kitchen injured on the street and immediately dialed 911. Kitchen was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, but the severity of his injuries led to his untimely death. Hauser, now free on his own recognizance, faces a potential maximum sentence of seven years in prison for his actions.

Awaiting Justice

With his guilty plea, Hauser acknowledges his responsibility for the tragic incident. As the community mourns the loss of Paul Kitchen, they also wait in anticipation for April 4, when justice will be served.