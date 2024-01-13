West Palm Beach Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenager

In the sunny city of West Palm Beach, Florida, a cloud of worry hangs heavy as the local police department seeks public assistance in locating a missing teenager. A 15-year-old boy named Damion Kingsley, has been unaccounted for since Saturday, leaving the community on edge.

Desperate Search for Damion

The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) issued a news release on Thursday, stating that Damion was last sighted off 45th Street. The teenager is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt coupled with black sweatpants.

Public Assistance Needed

The WPBPD has extended a plea to the community, urging anyone with knowledge of Damion’s whereabouts to step forward. The police department has assured that any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially be crucial in their ongoing search efforts.

How to Help

Those who possess information related to Damion’s disappearance are requested to call 561-822-1900 and reference case number 323. The WPBPD has reiterated their commitment to follow every lead, in the hope of safely reuniting Damion with his anxious family.