West Nyack Resident Joseph Janulewicz Sentenced for Romney's Manslaughter

In a grave turn of events, a 65-year-old West Nyack resident, Joseph Janulewicz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter of Brian Romney. The case traces back to June 10, 2022, when Romney was reported missing and subsequently found to be victim to Janulewicz's crime.

Advertisment

Disappearance and Investigation

On June 8, Romney was expected at a relative's home but never arrived, leading to a missing person report filed with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department in Orange County. Following the report, the New York State Police joined the investigation. The discovery of Romney's vehicle in West Nyack near East Street on June 15 led authorities to execute a search warrant at Janulewicz's residence at 35 East St.

The Grim Discovery

Advertisment

Inside a storage room of Janulewicz's home, authorities found Romney's body concealed in a tarp. The autopsy reports revealed multiple stab wounds, and Romney's death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Confession and Sentencing

During his guilty plea, Janulewicz confessed to the gruesome act of stabbing Romney to death, wrapping his body in a blue tarp, and concealing it. Commenting on the sentencing, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II stated that Janulewicz would now be serving a substantial prison term for his crime, thereby bringing a modicum of justice to the victim's family.