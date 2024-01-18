West Mercia Police in Active Search for Man Wanted for Recall to Prison

West Mercia Police are in an active pursuit of 51-year-old Ian James, who is sought for recall to prison. James, who may also be known by the nickname 'Jamsy,' has failed to adhere to the conditions of his probation following his release. Additionally, he is wanted for absconding his appearance at Worcester Magistrates Court, where charges for possession of a class A drug await him. James is known to have ties to Broadway, Evesham, and the Forest of Dean areas.

Public Urged Not to Approach

The police have issued an advisory against the public approaching James. Instead, they insist that anyone with details about his whereabouts should contact authorities immediately. The police have provided a phone number and an email address for sharing information, underscoring the importance of public involvement in such situations.

Renewed Appeal for Public Assistance

This appeal from West Mercia Police is not a first. The department is renewing their call for help in locating James, emphasizing the critical role the community plays in law enforcement efforts to arrest individuals who have violated the terms of their release or are wanted for criminal charges. The police are banking on the possibility that James may still be in or around the areas of Broadway, Evesham, and the Forest of Dean, where he has known connections.

Role of Sergeant Shaun Blackshaw

Leading the investigations is Sergeant Shaun Blackshaw of the South Worcestershire Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team. He is the designated point of contact for anyone who might have information that could lead to James's capture. By channeling all leads and tips through Sergeant Blackshaw, the police are ensuring a coordinated and efficient response.