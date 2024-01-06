West Mercia Police Dogs Break New Ground in Search Operations

In a significant breakthrough for search operations, West Mercia Police have pioneered a new capability with the specialized training of Police Dogs (PD) Lupo and PD Jabba, making them the first in the Midlands to possess this unique skill. These dogs can now detect the presence of missing individuals in bodies of water—whether still or flowing, and at various depths—enhancing the effectiveness of search teams in the region.

Groundbreaking Training for Search Operations

The advanced training provided to PD Lupo and PD Jabba enables them to signal the location of a body under the waterline, a task of immense complexity given the challenging nature of aquatic environments. This new development is a significant stride forward in the search and rescue operations field, with the potential to greatly improve the chances of locating missing individuals.

Human-Canine Teams Ready for Deployment

PD Lupo and PD Jabba are partnered with their handlers PC James Benjamin and PC Nick Davies, forming a formidable team ready for deployment across the region. These duos represent a powerful resource in search operations, combining their individual skills to work effectively in the demanding scenario of missing person searches.

National Support and the Future of Search Operations

However, the scope of this groundbreaking initiative extends beyond local operations. When needed, these dogs and their handlers can assist other police forces throughout the country, extending their life-saving skills on a national level. This expansion of the police force’s search capabilities marks a significant step in the evolution of search and rescue operations, promising to make a substantial impact in the field.