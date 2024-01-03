en English
Crime

West Lothian Assault: Man Suffers Serious Facial Injuries, Police Seek Witnesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
West Lothian Assault: Man Suffers Serious Facial Injuries, Police Seek Witnesses

In an unsettling incident, a 48-year-old man suffered significant injuries to his face following an assault with a weapon in a parking lot near Asda Livingston and Dominos on Howden South Road, West Lothian. The assault transpired around 11:45 pm on Tuesday, January 2. The victim, accompanied by two friends at the time of the incident, managed to return home before being transferred to St. John’s Hospital for medical attention.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident and have managed to paint a picture of the suspect. Described as a white male of slim build, approximately 5ft 7in tall with light brown hair, the suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. Detective Constable Sam Plastow from Livingston CID has noted that the altercation between the suspect and the three men resulted in the victim’s serious injuries.

Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Authorities are now seeking witnesses and any accessible CCTV or dashcam footage that could aid in resolving this case. They urge anyone with pertinent information to get in touch with Police Scotland or to communicate with Crimestoppers anonymously.

Incident Linked to Ongoing Police Work

The incident, while isolated, is connected to ongoing police work in the region. This includes the investigation of a vehicle related to the tragic Hogmanay shooting of Marc Webley, a 38-year-old man, outside the Anchor Inn in Edinburgh. Local authorities have made it clear that they are committed to unravelling both cases, urging the community to remain vigilant and supportive during this time.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

