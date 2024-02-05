West Indies Cricketer Fabian Allen Robbed at Gunpoint in Johannesburg

West Indies cricket sensation, Fabian Allen, was the victim of an armed robbery, near the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. The incident occurred while Allen was participating in the SA20, a franchise-based T20 league. Allen, who represents the Paarl Royals in the competition, was robbed of his mobile phone and other personal belongings, raising serious concerns about player security in the country.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was ambushed outside the Sandton Sun Hotel, a popular destination for international cricketers. The perpetrators, brandishing firearms, stole Allen's phone and personal items, in a terrifying encounter that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Reactions and Implications

Cricket South Africa (CSA), Cricket West Indies (CWI), and the SA20 league have all confirmed the incident, but have refrained from offering further details. This silence has only intensified the debate surrounding player safety in South Africa, a country grappling with high crime rates.

Though physically unharmed, reports suggest that Allen is understandably shaken by the ordeal. Communication with the West Indies player was established through his compatriot, Obed McCoy.