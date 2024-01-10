en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation

In an unprecedented incident, a truck transporting 1500 iPhones, estimated at a staggering Rs 9.7 crore, was brazenly robbed in West Bengal’s Medinipur district in September last year. The transport company, grappling with the immense financial loss and concerned about the lack of arrests, has now approached the Kolkata High Court seeking a more thorough investigation.

Transport Company Calls for CID Investigation

The company has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Bengal police have handled the case. Their contention is that the police’s investigation has been far from satisfactory, leading to no arrests being made. In view of this, they have petitioned for a CID investigation, raising questions over the district police’s efficacy.

Police Counter Allegations

The Bengal police, on the other hand, have deemed these allegations as unfounded. They highlighted that some of the stolen iPhones were discovered to be active in New Delhi, indicating that their investigation is still ongoing and far from being inconclusive.

High Court Orders Investigation

Justice Joy Sengupta of the Kolkata High Court has now ordered a comprehensive investigation to be conducted by the West Medinipur district police. This investigation will be overseen by its superintendent, in an attempt to ensure transparency and accountability. The court has asked for a progress report to be submitted at the next hearing, which has been scheduled for February 2, 2024.

The incident occurred when the truck, equipped with a GPS system, was stationary for over 30 minutes at a petrol pump in Debra. The driver of the truck has been conspicuously missing since the empty vehicle was found. The petitioner’s lawyer suggested that an accomplice truck may have been involved in the theft. The FIR was filed on October 10, 2023, yet no arrests have been made, adding to the company’s grievances.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
56 seconds ago
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
In the quiet region of Limpopo, the community is stirred as the police delve into an investigation following a chilling discovery. The deceased, a woman, was found in the rural area of Mokomene, Ga-Thoka Village under Botlokwa policing precinct. The details of the case are yet to be disclosed, with the police referring to the
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
Severe Alcoholic Sentenced for Violent Assaults: A Case Study on Substance Abuse
3 mins ago
Severe Alcoholic Sentenced for Violent Assaults: A Case Study on Substance Abuse
Prime Accused in 2010 Kerala Palm Chopping Case Arrested after 13 Years
3 mins ago
Prime Accused in 2010 Kerala Palm Chopping Case Arrested after 13 Years
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
1 min ago
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
3 mins ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Decades-Long Mystery Resolved: Missing Woman's Car Found in Miami Canal
3 mins ago
Decades-Long Mystery Resolved: Missing Woman's Car Found in Miami Canal
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
15 seconds
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
17 seconds
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
21 seconds
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
32 seconds
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
3 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
3 mins
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
4 mins
Assailant Stabs South Korean Opposition Leader in Bid to Thwart Presidency
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
4 mins
Pegula Triumphs Over Pera in Adelaide International: A Spectacle of Resilience
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
5 mins
Maharashtra Politics on Edge: CM Shinde Strategizes Ahead of Sena vs Sena Verdict
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
40 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app