West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation

In an unprecedented incident, a truck transporting 1500 iPhones, estimated at a staggering Rs 9.7 crore, was brazenly robbed in West Bengal’s Medinipur district in September last year. The transport company, grappling with the immense financial loss and concerned about the lack of arrests, has now approached the Kolkata High Court seeking a more thorough investigation.

Transport Company Calls for CID Investigation

The company has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Bengal police have handled the case. Their contention is that the police’s investigation has been far from satisfactory, leading to no arrests being made. In view of this, they have petitioned for a CID investigation, raising questions over the district police’s efficacy.

Police Counter Allegations

The Bengal police, on the other hand, have deemed these allegations as unfounded. They highlighted that some of the stolen iPhones were discovered to be active in New Delhi, indicating that their investigation is still ongoing and far from being inconclusive.

High Court Orders Investigation

Justice Joy Sengupta of the Kolkata High Court has now ordered a comprehensive investigation to be conducted by the West Medinipur district police. This investigation will be overseen by its superintendent, in an attempt to ensure transparency and accountability. The court has asked for a progress report to be submitted at the next hearing, which has been scheduled for February 2, 2024.

The incident occurred when the truck, equipped with a GPS system, was stationary for over 30 minutes at a petrol pump in Debra. The driver of the truck has been conspicuously missing since the empty vehicle was found. The petitioner’s lawyer suggested that an accomplice truck may have been involved in the theft. The FIR was filed on October 10, 2023, yet no arrests have been made, adding to the company’s grievances.