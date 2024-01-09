West Bengal Man Arrested for Aiding Illegal Infiltrators and Anti-National Activities

In a critical crackdown on illegal immigration and anti-national activities, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended Abu Saleh Mandal, a 50-year-old resident of West Bengal. Mandal has been accused of supporting illegal infiltrators in India, furnishing them with counterfeit documentation, and financially propelling anti-national activities.

An Intricate Network Exposed

Arrested near Alambagh Inter College in Lucknow, Mandal’s capture comes as a result of an informed lead about a syndicate involved in aiding illegal infiltrators to settle in India. The extent of the operation was revealed during the interrogation. Mandal was found to be at the helm of organizations that received an enormous amount of approximately 58 crore rupees between 2018 and 2022. This funding, traced back to the Umma Welfare Trust in the UK, was leveraged to facilitate the illegal infiltration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India, as well as provide them with financial assistance.

Forgery and Financial Deception

Mandal’s actions extended beyond the facilitation of illegal immigration. He was also involved in the creation of false Indian documents and the use of Hawala—an informal method of transferring money—for anti-national purposes. To further his deceptive practices, Mandal possessed two Aadhar cards bearing different birth dates. His educational background traces back to Madrasa Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Seizures and Further Arrests

Following Mandal’s arrest, the police confiscated over 1.16 lakh rupees and two mobile phones. A bounty of 50,000 rupees had previously been announced for any information leading to his capture. Furthermore, this operation has led to the arrest of six additional individuals hailing from Bangladesh, Assam, and West Bengal, further exposing the network involved in this case.