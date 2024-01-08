en English
Crime

West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials’ Attack, Orders Inquiry

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials’ Attack, Orders Inquiry

West Bengal’s top cop, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, has broken his silence over the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, a town in the North 24 Parganas district. This marked the first time the DGP publicly addressed the incident, which sent shockwaves through the state last week. Kumar’s remarks came during a media interaction in Gangasagar, South 24 Parganas.

Swift and Stern Action Promised

In no uncertain terms, Kumar assured that those who dared to take the law into their own hands would face the full force of the law. He announced that a comprehensive inquiry has been initiated and underscored that strict action would be taken against those involved in the attack. A case has been duly registered by the state police, he confirmed.

Investigation and Repercussions

The Enforcement Directorate, the central probe agency, has submitted a detailed report about the incident to its headquarters. The DGP’s commitment to a thorough investigation is a strong signal of the state’s intent to uphold the rule of law and protect officials performing their duty. The fallout from this incident is likely to resonate within the corridors of power, with potential ramifications for the district police accused of dereliction of duty.

The Underlying Ration Scam

This incident is intertwined with an ongoing investigation into a massive ration distribution scam, estimated at between Rs. 9,000-10,000 crore. The ED officials were in Sandeshkhali conducting raids linked to this under-probe scam when they were attacked. The agency is currently seeking expert opinion on handwriting to further their investigation. A bench of Justices has directed the convicts related to this case to surrender before jail authorities within two weeks.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

