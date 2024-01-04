Webster Bank Agrees to $1.4 Million Settlement Over Cybersecurity Breach

In a landmark decision, a federal judge in New Jersey has granted preliminary approval for a $1.4 million settlement between Webster Bank and its account holders. The lawsuit was filed in the aftermath of a ransomware attack that led to the exposure of customers’ sensitive information on the dark web.

Settlement for Security Breach

The lawsuit sought to hold Webster Bank and its fraud detection service provider accountable for the security breach. The account holders demanded compensation for potential risks and damages incurred due to the cyberattack. The approval of the settlement marks a significant legal resolution in the dispute between the bank and its customers, who claimed that the bank failed to sufficiently protect their sensitive data.

Undisclosed Terms and Unrevealed Impacts

Details about the terms of the settlement, the number of people affected, or the specifics of the data breach were not disclosed. However, the size of the settlement underscores the severity of the breach and the potential impact on the account holders. It also highlights the increasing responsibility of financial institutions in safeguarding customer information in an era of escalating cyber threats.

