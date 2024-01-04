en English
Crime

Webster Bank Agrees to $1.4 Million Settlement Over Cybersecurity Breach

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Webster Bank Agrees to $1.4 Million Settlement Over Cybersecurity Breach

In a landmark decision, a federal judge in New Jersey has granted preliminary approval for a $1.4 million settlement between Webster Bank and its account holders. The lawsuit was filed in the aftermath of a ransomware attack that led to the exposure of customers’ sensitive information on the dark web.

Settlement for Security Breach

The lawsuit sought to hold Webster Bank and its fraud detection service provider accountable for the security breach. The account holders demanded compensation for potential risks and damages incurred due to the cyberattack. The approval of the settlement marks a significant legal resolution in the dispute between the bank and its customers, who claimed that the bank failed to sufficiently protect their sensitive data.

Undisclosed Terms and Unrevealed Impacts

Details about the terms of the settlement, the number of people affected, or the specifics of the data breach were not disclosed. However, the size of the settlement underscores the severity of the breach and the potential impact on the account holders. It also highlights the increasing responsibility of financial institutions in safeguarding customer information in an era of escalating cyber threats.

Unrelated Case of 3M Earplug Lawsuits

In unrelated news, Judge Rodgers approved the issuance of 1 billion in unregistered stock as part of 3M’s $6 billion settlement with service members over its allegedly defective combat earplugs. The fairness hearing took place recently and a former SEC commissioner expressed confidence in the fairness of the stock transfer. The new 2024 VA disability rates will be effective from December 1, 2023, and disabled veterans will see a new 3.2% COLA cost of living increase in January 2024.

All these developments indicate the evolving landscape of legal resolutions and settlements, and the increasing importance of corporate accountability in different sectors, from banking to manufacturing.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

