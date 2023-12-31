Wealthy Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Dover Mansion

The affluent Indian-origin family, consisting of Rakesh Kamal, his wife Teena, and their 18-year-old daughter Ariana, were found lifeless in their grand mansion in Dover, Massachusetts. The incident, which transpired on a quiet Thursday evening, is currently under scrutiny as an alleged case of domestic violence. A firearm was discovered in proximity to Rakesh’s body, however, District Attorney Michael Morrissey refrained from affirming whether all three victims were shot or identifying the shooter.

Financial Turmoil and the Mansion Foreclosure

The family was entangled in the web of financial difficulties. Their company, EduNova, which once thrived in the realms of education and technology, was dissolved in 2021. Teena filed for bankruptcy the following year, marking a steep decline in their fortune. The mansion, a sprawling 19,000-square-foot estate purchased for $4 million in 2019, was foreclosed a year prior to the incident. It was currently estimated to be worth $5.45 million.

Professional Strides and the Tragic End

Rakesh and Teena held significant careers in the fields of education and technology – a testament to their ambitious endeavors. Their daughter Ariana, a promising neuroscience student, was widely recognized for her academic prowess and her vocal talent. Her life was abruptly cut short amidst her studies at Middlebury College.

Dover’s Rare Homicide

According to Morrissey, cases of this magnitude are an anomaly in the quiet town of Dover. The last comparable incident dates back to over a decade ago, making this a particularly shocking event for the residents. The family’s demise came to light when a concerned relative, having not heard from them, decided to pay them an unexpected visit, only to be confronted with the distressing scene.