Waymart Man Sentenced to 24-50 Years for Child Rape, Kept Record of Assaults

Jeremy Daniel Briscese, a 42-year-old Waymart resident, has been sentenced to a prison term spanning 24 to 50 years on multiple serious charges, including the rape of a minor. The ruling was delivered by President Judge Janine Edwards of the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas. Briscese's charges to which he pleaded guilty on August 31, 2023, include rape, rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and child pornography.

A Disturbing Case

The charges against Briscese were first filed in July 2022, outlining 143 instances of rape or sexual assault that took place between March 2021 and February 2022. The Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell, revealed the details of Briscese's sentencing. The case gain notoriety due to the disturbing method Briscese used to keep track of his criminal acts. He marked his calendar with hearts, with each heart symbolizing an instance of assault. The total number of hearts discovered on his calendar was 143.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing

After the charges were filed, Briscese entered a guilty plea, leading to his sentencing. Along with the prison sentence, his conviction also led to an evaluation deeming him a sexually violent predator. This classification has led to a lifetime registration requirement for Briscese.

Community Impact and Reaction

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the dangers and lasting impact of sexual assault. The severity of Briscese's sentence serves as a stark reminder that such heinous crimes carry heavy penalties.