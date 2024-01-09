en English
Crime

Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help

In a worrisome series of events, Jewish-owned businesses in Topanga, Los Angeles, have fallen prey to a puzzling wave of vandalism. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is soliciting the public’s aid in identifying the suspect, a man suspected of damaging and defacing a string of properties, primarily during the early hours of Saturday and the following Monday.

Incidents Spark Fear and Concern

The initial reports of vandalism came in around 3 a.m. on a Saturday. The unidentified man allegedly used rocks and cement bricks to shatter glass windows and doors of several vacant properties on Victory Boulevard before vanishing on foot. The saga continued on Monday, when more instances of property damage were reported on Vanowen Street, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Sherman Way. These incidents occurred within a two-mile radius, and between the hours of 1 and 4 a.m.

Is Hate Crime at Play?

The LAPD Major Crimes Division is examining a possible hate crime angle to these incidents, given that three of the targeted businesses are Jewish-owned. At the sites of the attacks, objects bearing inscriptions like ‘Glory’ and ‘Pay Up’ were discovered, further complicating the narrative. Detectives are also trying to establish any links between these incidents and other acts of vandalism reported in the area on the preceding Friday and Sunday.

Public Assistance Required

The suspect, as per the released description, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He reportedly has balding gray hair, and possibly a beard. The last sighting of him saw him attired in a green Nike sweatshirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes. A photograph of the suspect has been disseminated, and the police are urging anyone with information, or additional victims, to come forward and report. The LAPD has provided contact information for Detective Beard or Patin of the Major Crimes Division, and also the option to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

In the wake of these unsettling occurrences, the community waits with bated breath for a resolution, hoping for an end to the fear and uncertainty that has gripped them. The LAPD’s efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect underscore the city’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

