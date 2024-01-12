en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Wave of Stabbings Shakes Belize City and Cayo District

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Wave of Stabbings Shakes Belize City and Cayo District

On a quiet afternoon in Belize City, a chilling encounter unfolded on St. Jude street that would send tremors through the community. Anna Smith, a resident of the area, found herself the victim of a violent assault as she was returning home. The assailant, a man she recognized, forcibly accosted her near her gate, and what ensued was a distressing display of brutality that has left the community on high alert.

A Confrontation Turns Violent

As Smith approached her residence, she was intercepted by the man. In broad daylight, he attempted to drag her away, prompting Smith to resist. This resistance, however, led to a struggle during which the situation escalated dangerously. The man drew a knife and stabbed Smith in the hand, marking a terrifying turn in the confrontation.

Aftermath of the Attack

In the wake of the attack, Smith was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Here, she received critical medical treatment for her injuries. The ordeal has not only left physical scars but also psychological trauma. The incident has sparked discussions about safety in the locality, with the community grappling with the shock of such a violent encounter in their midst.

Community Reaction and Police Involvement

The news site that reported the incident also serves as a platform for businesses seeking digital marketing exposure in the Belizean market. It encourages individuals to share their experiences and subscribe to its mailing list for the latest updates on Belizean news. The horrifying encounter has triggered a wave of concern across the community, and people now look to the police for answers and justice.

Another disturbing incident involved Emelda Rodriguez from Camalote Village, Cayo District. She was stabbed multiple times in her home while she and her child were asleep. The attacker had a weapon that jammed, leading him to stab and slice her neck and chest area. Rodriguez believes the attack may have been related to a custody battle with her estranged partner.

However, the police have yet to update her on the case, leaving Rodriguez living in constant fear. These incidents highlight the growing concern over community safety and the urgent need for effective law enforcement response.

0
Belize Crime Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
2 hours ago
Belize Prepares for Groundbreaking Ceremonies for New Police Facilities
The Government of Belize, under the stewardship of Minister of Home Affairs, Kareem Musa, has announced the development of several new police facilities across the country. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is providing significant financial support for this initiative. Groundbreaking Ceremonies Across the Country These new facilities, which include both full police
Belize Prepares for Groundbreaking Ceremonies for New Police Facilities
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
19 hours ago
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
21 hours ago
Belize City Resident Fined for Late-Night Knife Possession
Woman's Fight for Animal Welfare Transforms Caye Caulker
10 hours ago
Woman's Fight for Animal Welfare Transforms Caye Caulker
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
15 hours ago
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
19 hours ago
Belize Government Initiates 'Last Mile' Access Road Construction to Corozal Free Zone
Latest Headlines
World News
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
27 seconds
Guilty Plea from Former Mayoral Candidate in Capitol Riot Case
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
2 mins
Carmelo Anthony Calls RJ Barrett's Knicks Tenure 'Bland': A Closer Look
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
4 mins
Biden Recognizes Defense Secretary's Lapse Amid Hospitalization Scandal
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
5 mins
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
6 mins
Lopez Obrador Announces Constitutional Reforms Amid Uncertain Path to Approval
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
8 mins
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
11 mins
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
13 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
13 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app