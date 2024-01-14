en English
Crime

Wave of Shootings Grips Trenton, New Jersey: Children Among Victims

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Wave of Shootings Grips Trenton, New Jersey: Children Among Victims

Over the last few days, the city of Trenton, New Jersey has been gripped by a wave of shootings, escalating in intensity and frequency. The latest episode in this violent saga involved a dark vehicle, its occupants firing indiscriminately into a parked car, recklessly endangering the lives of two young children – a 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Unassuming Victims in a Reign of Terror

In the backseat of their mother’s car, the juvenile victims found themselves plunged into a nightmare. A dark vehicle pulled up alongside them on Frazier Street and opened fire, the bullets piercing the car and wounding the children in their lower extremities. Despite their injuries, both children remained conscious and alert, a testament to their resilience in the face of such a traumatic event.

A City in the Grip of Gun Violence

Earlier the same evening, about a mile away on Southard Street, two more individuals fell victim to this outbreak of violence. The night before, the specter of gun violence had haunted South Broad Street, where yet another shooting took place. The city of Trenton, once a peaceful community, now finds itself under siege, its streets echoing with the chilling reports of gunfire.

Call for Public Cooperation

The Mercury County Shooting Response Team is working diligently to investigate these shootings alongside the Trenton Police Department. The authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that might assist in their inquiries. The city of Trenton, embroiled in a series of violent events, is relying on its residents to help restore peace and justice.

Crime United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

