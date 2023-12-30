Wave of Serious Offenses Across the US: Child Exploitation, Reckless Murder, and More

In a series of arrests across the United States, several individuals have been charged with serious offenses, from sex trafficking and child exploitation to reckless murder. Jacques Anton Lanier, a resident of North Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to 10 federal charges related to child sex trafficking and exploitation. Lanier, also known as ‘John Dupree’, admitted to coercing and soliciting nine underage girls into sexual activities in exchange for money and drugs. He also tampered with a victim through intimidation while in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2024, and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Multiple Arrests, Serious Charges

Elsewhere, Jermaine Clark, a man with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested after being caught driving a stolen car. Clark, previously convicted for the shooting death of an 18-year-old in 2012, was found with 22.3g of marijuana and a handgun. He now faces multiple charges, including drag racing, evading arrest, possession of a firearm, and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Robert Brown, a resident of Fort Washakie, had his January 2 jury trial for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and assault continued to February 20. The continuance was granted to ensure Brown receives effective assistance of counsel and to allow time for the investigation’s completion.

Reckless Murder Charges

Wesley T. McKinnon, an Alabama man, was charged with reckless murder after two people were killed during a police chase in Valley, Alabama. McKinnon was attempting to escape officers when the head-on collision occurred. Already out on bond on similar charges, the district attorney has moved to revoke his bond.

Serious Charges in Omaha

In Omaha, Christopher Heywood was charged with 22 additional felonies related to child sexual assault. Heywood was initially arrested in January on six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Recently, two more victims came forward, leading to additional charges. Heywood remains in custody on $2 million bail.

