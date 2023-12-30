en English
Crime

Wave of Serious Offenses Across the US: Child Exploitation, Reckless Murder, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:29 am EST
Wave of Serious Offenses Across the US: Child Exploitation, Reckless Murder, and More

In a series of arrests across the United States, several individuals have been charged with serious offenses, from sex trafficking and child exploitation to reckless murder. Jacques Anton Lanier, a resident of North Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to 10 federal charges related to child sex trafficking and exploitation. Lanier, also known as ‘John Dupree’, admitted to coercing and soliciting nine underage girls into sexual activities in exchange for money and drugs. He also tampered with a victim through intimidation while in custody. His sentencing is scheduled for March 27, 2024, and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Multiple Arrests, Serious Charges

Elsewhere, Jermaine Clark, a man with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested after being caught driving a stolen car. Clark, previously convicted for the shooting death of an 18-year-old in 2012, was found with 22.3g of marijuana and a handgun. He now faces multiple charges, including drag racing, evading arrest, possession of a firearm, and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Robert Brown, a resident of Fort Washakie, had his January 2 jury trial for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse and assault continued to February 20. The continuance was granted to ensure Brown receives effective assistance of counsel and to allow time for the investigation’s completion.

(Read Also: A Year in Review: Zimbabwe’s Showbiz Triumphs and Controversies of 2023)

Reckless Murder Charges

Wesley T. McKinnon, an Alabama man, was charged with reckless murder after two people were killed during a police chase in Valley, Alabama. McKinnon was attempting to escape officers when the head-on collision occurred. Already out on bond on similar charges, the district attorney has moved to revoke his bond.

(Read Also: Surge in Squatting Incidents Poses Nationwide Challenge in the U.S)

Serious Charges in Omaha

In Omaha, Christopher Heywood was charged with 22 additional felonies related to child sexual assault. Heywood was initially arrested in January on six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Recently, two more victims came forward, leading to additional charges. Heywood remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

