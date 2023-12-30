en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wave of Serious Crimes Sparks Nationwide Concern: A Comprehensive Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:02 pm EST
Wave of Serious Crimes Sparks Nationwide Concern: A Comprehensive Report

In a series of recent criminal cases that have shaken communities across the nation, several men have been arrested and charged with grave offenses, ranging from armed assault to animal torment and from attempted kidnapping to manslaughter.

The Worcester Stabbing

A 35-year-old Worcester man, identified as Jose Rivera, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man at the Albion rooming house. The victim was found with serious wounds, and witnesses and surveillance footage led the police to Rivera, who is now facing charges of armed assault to murder.

Deer Attack for TikTok Fame

Clay Neil Kinney, 27, was arrested for intentionally running over a deer and recording the attack to post on TikTok. Charged with five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture, and one moving traffic violation, Kinney admitted to intentionally running over the deer and has a history of animal-related offenses.

Death on the Mountain Bike

In Toronto, a 68-year-old man, Vinko Skoko, died after an altercation with a 51-year-old man on a mountain bike. The suspect has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon in connection with this incident.

Multiple Charges in the Austin Neighborhood

Damarreyah Muldrow, a 22-year-old man from Chicago, faces multiple serious charges in the Austin neighborhood. Identified as the offender in two separate incidents involving gunpoint robbery and attempted carjacking, Muldrow is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and attempted carjacking with a firearm.

Deadly Police Chase in Valley, Alabama

Wesley T. McKinnon, 20, faces murder charges after causing a head-on collision during a police chase in Valley, Alabama. The crash resulted in the deaths of 98-year-old Aron C. Haynes and an 18-year-old passenger. McKinnon was attempting to elude officers at the time of the accident and was out on bond for similar charges in Barbour County.

Assault at Sea

Michael Truman has been charged with federal assault charges for attacking another man on board a Carnival Magic cruise. The incident occurred when the victim asked Truman to quiet down in the ship’s theater. Truman responded by striking the man in the face with a bar glass, causing facial lacerations that required 19 stitches.

Kidnapping Attempt at Walmart

In Florida, Pablo Pintueles Hernandez was arrested after attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a Walmart in the Lehigh Acres area. Surveillance footage confirmed Hernandez’s actions, and he was taken into custody within the hour. Hernandez was charged with false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Dark Side of the Digital World

By BNN Correspondents

The Grinch That Stole Christmas: Duo Charged with Holiday Gift Theft

By Hadeel Hashem

Expectant Couple Brutally Murdered: A Community in Shock as Investigation Continues

By Quadri Adejumo

Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Prosecutors Concerned for Witness Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect ...
@Canada · 11 mins
Armed Home Invasion in Gaetz Brook: RCMP in Pursuit of Suspect ...
heart comment 0
Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock

By Quadri Adejumo

Homicide Incident Unfolding on Deans Lane: Community in Shock
Zambia Businessman Seeks Court Intervention in Corruption Case

By Mazhar Abbas

Zambia Businessman Seeks Court Intervention in Corruption Case
Philippine Police Makes Significant Arrest in Kidnapping Case Involving Chinese Nationals and Filipinos

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Police Makes Significant Arrest in Kidnapping Case Involving Chinese Nationals and Filipinos
Barbados Man Reprimanded for Receiving Stolen Goods

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Barbados Man Reprimanded for Receiving Stolen Goods
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
9 seconds
Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
21 seconds
Harnessing Mobile Apps for 2024 New Year's Resolutions: A New Approach
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
1 min
South Carolina Gamecocks Triumph Over Florida A&M Rattlers: A Resounding 94-62 Victory
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
3 mins
CNBC's Top States for Business: Where to Live and Work in 2023
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
4 mins
Muslim Leaders Expand 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Nationwide
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' Re-election Bid
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
4 mins
Unveiling the Top Nonalcoholic Beverages: Celebratory Feel without the Alcohol
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
5 mins
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
5 mins
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
29 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app