Crime

Wave of Serious Crimes across the US: Stories of Assault, Exploitation and Property News

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:19 pm EST
Wave of Serious Crimes across the US: Stories of Assault, Exploitation and Property News

A series of grave crimes have been committed in disparate parts of the United States, unravelling a grim narrative of sexual assault and exploitation. Three distinct cases from Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana have come to light, each revealing a chilling disregard for human dignity and law.

Unsettling Discovery in Kentucky

Zackary Keith Jones, 34, in Kentucky, has been charged with horrifying crimes after a missing 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was discovered hidden under a trap door in his bedroom. The girl, reported missing on December 6, disclosed that Jones had deceived her about his age, threatened, and assaulted her multiple times. Jones faces charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, assault, strangulation, domestic assault of a minor, sex with a minor and false imprisonment. Detained on Christmas Day, Jones is currently held in the Pulaski County Jail without bond and is expected to face multiple criminal charges in North Carolina.

Basketball Star Faces Rape Charge

Terrence Shannon Jr., a star player for Illinois basketball, was suspended from the team following a warrant for his arrest on a rape charge. The charge stems from an alleged incident that took place in Kansas in September. Shannon returned to Lawrence to meet with authorities and post bail, accompanied by Illinois athletics staff members. His attorney maintains his innocence and has vocalized Shannon’s intent to contest the case in court.

Indiana Man Sentenced for Child Exploitation

Devon Shane Mitchell, a 37-year-old Indianapolis man, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting to sexually exploiting a child. Disturbing evidence was discovered on Mitchell’s phone, including videos of him assaulting a child under the age of 4 and over 800 images and videos of other child sexual abuse collected online. Following his prison term, Mitchell has been ordered to serve 20 years on probation and to pay $10,000 to the victim.

In a separate segment, the report delves into property news. A waterfront property valued at $375,000 is discussed. Notably, the property, while appealing for its waterfront view, is not deemed suitable for sleeping in.

All these stories are part of the content owned or distributed by Nine Entertainment Co., presented in a format that suggests it could be part of a broadcast or streaming service, as indicated by the reference to modal windows commonly found in video players or interactive web content.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

