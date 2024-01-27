Wave of Disturbing Criminal Activity Sweeps Thailand

In a shocking incident that occurred in Samut Prakan, a man named Apichet Kaenpho, 43, brutally attacked his ex-wife, Pensri, 38, with a sharpened screwdriver. The attack took place in a food hall carpark where Pensri was left with severe injuries requiring 13 stitches. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, leading to Apichet's immediate arrest on the scene.

Decades-Long Marriage Ends in Violence

The couple, who shared a 20-year long marital bond and are parents to two children, separated only two months ago. The main trigger behind their separation was Apichet's reported abusive behavior when under the influence of alcohol. Despite the separation, the former husband's violent tendencies did not subside, culminating in this brutal attack.

String of Disturbing Incidents

In an unrelated event, a 26-year-old man, Chinnakorn Kumaneepakorn from Loei was arrested for stealing car parts from an Isuzu pickup parked at Pluak Daeng Hospital in Rayong. The theft, which was recorded on a smartphone, quickly went viral online, leading to Chinnakorn's dismissal from his job.

Unconventional Prank Leads to Arrest

Another disturbing incident from Trat saw Weerapol, 42, arrested for molesting his friend's wife, known only as 'A'. The incident reportedly started as a prank proposed by Weerapol but soon escalated into an unacceptable violation of 'A's' personal space. Both Weerapol and the victim's husband were taken in for questioning by the police.

Religious Leader in Drug Possession Scandal

Lastly, in Buri Ram, a religious leader, Phra Saen, 62, was arrested for possessing ya ba pills. The abbot attempted to justify his possession of the illegal substance, claiming they were for educational purposes to warn locals about the dangers of drugs. However, the community had already harbored suspicions about his drug use prior to his arrest.