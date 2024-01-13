en English
Crime

Wave of Crime Engulfs Nyamira County in Kenya, Residents Call for Intervention

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Residents of Nyamira County in Kenya are living in fear due to a sudden increase in criminal activities. A gang of criminals has been targeting homes, businesses, and even construction sites, leaving a trail of thefts and sexual assaults in their wake. The community’s sense of security is deeply shaken, and there is a strong call for police intervention.

A Spate of Crimes

The modus operandi of the gang is to forcefully gain entry into homes and businesses, sometimes through rooftops or by breaking door locks. Once inside, they terrorize the occupants and proceed to steal valuables. The most recent attacks saw two women being sexually assaulted under the threat of crude weapons, with the gang proceeding to steal valuables from their homes.

Markets and Construction Sites Targeted

The criminals are not only targeting residences but also the local markets. Thieves have been making off with items such as sewing machines and materials, leaving behind ransacked shops. It is a cruel blow to the local traders who are already grappling with the challenges of running businesses in this remote county.

Builders in the villages are not spared either. The criminals steal construction materials ranging from cement to metal. This adds another layer of difficulty in a region where development is crucial for the community’s growth and prosperity.

A Call for Police Intervention

The community’s sense of security is deeply shaken by these incidents. There is a strong call for police intervention to stop the gang’s activities and restore peace in the county. The police have responded by initiating investigations. They have been to the affected areas and are actively working to address the situation.

The report concludes with a call for public stories submissions through various Citizen Digital platforms. It is an opportunity for the residents to share their experiences, shedding more light on the situation and helping the authorities with their investigations.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

