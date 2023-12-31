en English
Crime

Wave of Bandit Attacks Plague Niger State, Nigeria

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
Wave of Bandit Attacks Plague Niger State, Nigeria

In a chilling series of incidents that have gripped Niger State, Nigeria, marauding bandits have unleashed a reign of terror on several communities, resulting in multiple fatalities and a spate of abductions. The affected areas, Kuduru, Garam, and Azu, have been left reeling in the aftermath of these sudden and brutal invasions.

A Wave of Violence

The onslaught began in Garam on December 23, where a pastor from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was killed and 13 others were kidnapped. Just five days later, the bandits struck again, this time in Kuduru, where they abducted 18 individuals. The most recent attack unfolded in Azu on December 29, with three people killed and eight more kidnapped. Unrelenting in their brutality, the bandits demanded a hefty N50m ransom for each kidnapped person.

Implications and Reactions

These attacks have sent shockwaves through the affected communities, raising serious concerns about safety and the ability of the authorities to protect citizens. The FCT Police Command, however, has remained conspicuously silent, yet to issue any statements or respond to inquiries concerning the attacks. This lack of response has only served to amplify the fear and uncertainty felt by residents.

(Read Also: Nigeria Police Officers Picking Up Money Won’t Face Dismissal, Spokesperson Clarifies)

Wider Context of Violence

Unfortunately, these attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of violence plaguing the region. On the eve of Christmas, bandits carried out a mass killing in three local government areas of Plateau State, Nigeria, leaving over 150 people dead and forcing over 10,000 people to seek refuge in churches, mosques, schools, and private residences. More than 64 communities in the state have been displaced, with terrorists occupying schools for years. The state governor has called for the president’s intervention to address the flaws in the state’s security architecture.

These incidents are part of a wider panorama of violence in Nigeria, which led the world in Christians killed for their faith in 2022, according to Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List report. The assailants, often referred to as “bandits,” are a mix of criminal elements, including ethnic Fulani herders and mercenaries from Chad or Niger. The country has been listed in the ICC’s annual Persecutors of the Year report for the last three years due to the ongoing violence against Christians.

(Read Also: Navigating AccessBET: A Comprehensive Login Guide)

Crime Nigeria Security
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

