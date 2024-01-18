Wave of Arrests Sweep Across New York State: A Deep Dive into Diverse Charges

A series of arrests spanning various charges and locations have recently come to light, highlighting the unyielding efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and order. The arrested individuals, each facing different charges, provide a snapshot into the varying kinds of criminal activity that deputies are persistently working to combat.

Advertisment

Arrests Across Charges and Locations

Daniel F. Parmeter, a 25-year-old from Oneida, was apprehended for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, notably scales. In a separate incident, Sean R. Stuart, 37, from Syracuse, was charged with DWI on his first offense, driving with a BAC exceeding .08 percent, driving with a suspended registration, failure to keep right, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

In another case, Brett A. Martin, 37, from Sullivan, was accused of acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 and second-degree harassment involving physical contact. Jason M. Pederzolli, 38, from Liverpool, faced his second DWI offense, speeding, and the use of cannabis and alcohol on a freeway. Finally, Patrick J. Ryan, 36, from Oneida, was taken into custody on a bench warrant.

Advertisment

Gun Trafficking and Cocaine Possession

Further, four 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged for gun trafficking in Oswego County. A total of ten guns were recovered from five residences as part of the state gun trafficking investigation. The individuals were slapped with 32 felonies and 2 misdemeanors.

In Syracuse, a man named John Mosley, 40, was arrested after concealing three pounds of cocaine in a child's room. The cocaine, weighing a total of 3.76 pounds, was stashed inside a blue tote in a closet in a child’s bedroom.

Advertisment

Guilty Pleas and Sentencing

LaKota Armstrong, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree burglary, and second-degree grand larceny after stealing a 2023 Lexus from a dealership at Driver's Village and driving it through a window. Armstrong was facing a minimum of 14 to 36 years and a maximum of 44 to 105 years if convicted at trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14.

Charles Bodie, 49, of Otsego County, admitted to sexual exploitation of a child in Syracuse federal court. He accepted a plea deal for 17.5 to 21.8 years in prison. However, the final decision lies with Chief U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes, who will have to agree with the terms at sentencing in May for the deal to go through.