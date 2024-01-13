Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set

A wave of arrests has engulfed Benton and Washington counties, with individuals facing a myriad of charges. The nature of the crimes varies from battery to aggravated assault, the distribution of sexually explicit material involving a child, domestic battering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspects are currently held captive in the respective county jails, with no bonds set for their release.

The Benton County Arrests

In Benton County, two arrests stand out due to the severity of the charges. Cameron Steenblock, a 22-year-old resident of Sulphur Springs, stands accused of battery. His fellow arrestee, 64-year-old Shon Donnell of Springdale, faces charges of aggravated assault. Both men are held in custody without the option of bail.

However, these are not the only arrests made. The law enforcement also apprehended Nicholas Meadows, a 19-year-old from Centerton, who is now facing charges related to sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. Elizabeth Morris, a 29-year-old woman from Rogers, was arrested on the charges of domestic battering. Like Steenblock and Donnell, both Meadows and Morris are held without bond.

Arrests in Washington County

Moving on to Washington County, George Pendergrass, a 25-year-old resident of Springdale, was taken into custody. Pendergrass, a convicted felon, was arrested for the possession of a firearm, a violation of his terms of release. Additionally, he is charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. As with the Benton County suspects, no bond has been set for Pendergrass.

These arrests highlight the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order, even as they face challenging circumstances. The suspects, now in custody, await their day in court where the charges against them will be formally presented and their futures determined by the scales of justice.