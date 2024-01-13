en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Wave of Arrests in Benton and Washington Counties: No Bonds Set

A wave of arrests has engulfed Benton and Washington counties, with individuals facing a myriad of charges. The nature of the crimes varies from battery to aggravated assault, the distribution of sexually explicit material involving a child, domestic battering, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspects are currently held captive in the respective county jails, with no bonds set for their release.

The Benton County Arrests

In Benton County, two arrests stand out due to the severity of the charges. Cameron Steenblock, a 22-year-old resident of Sulphur Springs, stands accused of battery. His fellow arrestee, 64-year-old Shon Donnell of Springdale, faces charges of aggravated assault. Both men are held in custody without the option of bail.

However, these are not the only arrests made. The law enforcement also apprehended Nicholas Meadows, a 19-year-old from Centerton, who is now facing charges related to sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. Elizabeth Morris, a 29-year-old woman from Rogers, was arrested on the charges of domestic battering. Like Steenblock and Donnell, both Meadows and Morris are held without bond.

Arrests in Washington County

Moving on to Washington County, George Pendergrass, a 25-year-old resident of Springdale, was taken into custody. Pendergrass, a convicted felon, was arrested for the possession of a firearm, a violation of his terms of release. Additionally, he is charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. As with the Benton County suspects, no bond has been set for Pendergrass.

These arrests highlight the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order, even as they face challenging circumstances. The suspects, now in custody, await their day in court where the charges against them will be formally presented and their futures determined by the scales of justice.

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
22 seconds ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
In an unsettling recurrence of a notorious practice, a government teacher in Bihar, Mukesh Kumar, found himself coerced into a forced marriage, or ‘pakadva vivah’, as it’s known in local parlance. A video capturing the incident has gained viral attention, putting the spotlight back on this deeply entrenched social issue. ‘Pakadva Vivah’: A Historical Stain
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
3 mins ago
Gang-Related Shooting in Kleinskool: A Tragic Tale of Violence and Loss
Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation
4 mins ago
Man Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment for Trespass and Intimidation
Local Businessman Missing After Kidnapping Incident at Corridor Hill
36 seconds ago
Local Businessman Missing After Kidnapping Incident at Corridor Hill
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
2 mins ago
Class 11 Student Found Deceased in Jharkhand: A Tale of Alleged Peer Violence
Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County
2 mins ago
Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
50 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
1 min
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
1 min
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
1 min
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
2 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
3 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app