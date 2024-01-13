en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina

A surge of armed robberies, striking O’Reilly’s Auto Parts stores across the Triad area of North Carolina, has ignited a wave of concern among local authorities and residents. The most recent incident unfolded on Thursday night at the Winston-Salem store on University Parkway. A masked perpetrator, brandishing a firearm, cornered the store’s employees into a rear office, absconding with an undisclosed sum of money.

Pattern of Robberies

This alarming event echoes two similar robberies that took place at the chain’s Thomasville and Archdale branches the preceding Wednesday. The apparent connection between these incidents, identified by the police, is the identical modus operandi employed in each instance. All the robberies have transpired during business hours, with a masked and armed assailant, thereby posing a significant threat to the safety of both employees and customers.

In-depth Investigations

The police, while actively investigating these incidents, have yet to release any specifics about potential suspects or possible arrests. These chain of events have spurred a sharp focus on security measures within the retail sector, particularly among the community at large.

A Rising Trend

The O’Reilly’s Auto Parts robberies form part of an alarming trend of retail crimes sweeping across the region. The law enforcement agencies have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone possessing relevant information to step forward and aid in their investigations.

0
Crime Security United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
15 seconds ago
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
Former model Divya Pahuja’s body has been discovered in Haryana, bringing a tragic end to her disappearance. This development followed a confession by an accused individual, whose identity remains undisclosed. The confession seemingly played a pivotal role in locating her remains. Divya’s disappearance had been the focus of much concern, and the discovery of her
Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused's Confession
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins ago
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Aggarwal Brothers Arrested in Delhi: A 24-Year Pursuit Ends
3 mins ago
Aggarwal Brothers Arrested in Delhi: A 24-Year Pursuit Ends
Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV
1 min ago
Indore Man Sets Self on Fire Over Marital Dispute, Tragedy Captured on CCTV
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
2 mins ago
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
3 mins ago
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
Latest Headlines
World News
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
41 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
45 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
52 seconds
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
2 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
3 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
3 mins
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app