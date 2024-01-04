Waterlooville Murder Investigation: Man Arrested, Case Referred to IOPC

On December 28, the tranquility of a quiet neighborhood in Waterlooville, Hampshire was shattered by a grisly discovery. The body of 37-year-old Joanna Derkacz was found in a house on Nevinson Way at 11.30 am, prompting Hampshire Police to launch an immediate investigation. A man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of murder, coercive or controlling behavior, and criminal damage.

Suspect in Custody

The suspect, who had visible injuries to his arms, was given medical treatment before being taken into custody. He is currently being questioned by Hampshire Police regarding the charges. In a twist of events, Portsmouth Magistrates Court extended the warrant for his detention until Friday, January 5, providing detectives with additional time to conduct a thorough investigation.

Family’s Heartache

The family of Joanna Derkacz expressed their profound grief and loss at her untimely death. A poignant tribute released by her sister described Joanna as a ‘special daughter, auntie, and sister’, and a ‘sweet angel’. The tribute included a deeply moving poem, a testament to the family’s love and the immense pain of their loss.

Independent Investigation

In the wake of Joanna’s death, the Hampshire Police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The referral was made due to previous police interactions with Joanna prior to her death. The independent body will conduct an investigation into the earlier police contact, ensuring that all factors leading to this tragic event are scrutinized.