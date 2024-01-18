Waterloo Man Convicted of Child Sexual Abuse: The Court's Verdict

James Kerkula Horace, a 43-year-old resident of Waterloo, stands condemned to a fate of guilt for his horrific act of second-degree sexual abuse. A bench trial has delivered the verdict, with sentencing earmarked for February.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Monstrosity

The victim, a tender 7-year-old girl, had been under the care of a babysitter who happened to be a relative. The nightmare was revealed when the child's mother picked up on her daughter's growing reluctance to visit the babysitter's residence. A subsequent conversation with the girl's sibling unveiled the grim truth of Horace's vile actions.

When confronted with his monstrous acts, Horace not only denied the allegations but dared to apologize. During the ensuing police investigation, he sought refuge in the excuse of excessive drinking leading to memory lapses. He suggested that, if indeed the abuse had occurred, it was a 'mistake.' Horace admitted to rubbing the girl's stomach and committed to accepting the findings of an investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The Verdict of Justice

Horace's defense attempted to poke holes in the case, pointing out inconsistencies in the girl's testimony, especially concerning the frequency of the abuse. However, District Court Judge Melissa Anderson-Seeber found the victim's narrative credible. Corroborated by other evidence and supporting testimonies, the judge deemed the defense's arguments insufficient to exonerate Horace. His conviction stands as a testament to the court's meticulous examination of the sensitive allegations and the presented evidence.