Watauga County Crackdown: Stillman Kellum Arrested for Trafficking Over Two Pounds of Meth

Watauga County has become the latest scene of a significant drug bust, with Stillman Curtis Kellum at the center of the operation. Following a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 421 North, deputies discovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and over $1,400 in cash. The incident marks a notable success in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

Highway Patrol Leads to Major Discovery

On a seemingly regular Tuesday, deputies initiated a traffic stop that would uncover a substantial quantity of illegal substances. The involvement of K-9 officer Chris proved crucial, as the dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine and cash. This operation illustrates the vital role that trained K-9 units play in narcotics detection and the broader efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Kellum Faces Serious Charges

Stillman Curtis Kellum, aged 55, is now facing severe legal repercussions following the bust. Charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation of quantities greater than 400 grams, Kellum's case underscores the significant penalties associated with drug trafficking offenses. After his initial court appearance, Kellum received a $500,000 secured bond, highlighting the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case.

Implications for Watauga County

This recent bust in Watauga County sheds light on the persistent issue of methamphetamine trafficking within the region. The seizure not only removes a significant quantity of drugs from circulation but also sends a strong message to individuals involved in the drug trade. As law enforcement continues to prioritize the dismantling of drug trafficking networks, this incident adds to the ongoing narrative of the challenges and successes faced in the fight against methamphetamine distribution.

The arrest of Stillman Curtis Kellum serves as a reminder of the relentless efforts by law enforcement to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs. As the legal process unfolds, the implications of this bust for both Kellum and the broader anti-drug trafficking efforts in Watauga County remain to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the battle against methamphetamine trafficking continues, with each arrest marking a step forward in safeguarding the community.