Washington State: A Week of Crimes and Accidents

Washington state witnessed a series of criminal incidents and accidents in the past week, with law enforcement and emergency services actively involved in responses. The incidents, which took place in Ritzville, Mattawa, and Ephrata, ranged from a series of sexually motivated crimes to a multi-vehicle collision and a residential fire incident.

Ritzville Man Arrested for Sexually Motivated Crimes

Ritzville Police Department officers Robert Dew and Ryan Borden arrested 35-year-old Brian Massey on charges of residential burglary with sexual motivation, attempted indecent liberties, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, and related warrants. Massey, who had a criminal history that included vandalizing two churches in Moses Lake, targeted an underage female. He was also wanted for criminal trespassing in the second degree. If convicted, Massey could face several years in jail.

Multi-Vehicle Collision in Mattawa

In Mattawa, a three-vehicle collision resulted in seven individuals being hospitalized. The accident, caused by Alejandro Lopez Chavez who crossed the center line while driving, led to charges against him of vehicular assault and DUI. The Washington State Patrol confirmed that drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

Residential Fire Incident in Ephrata

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a fire incident in Ephrata where a 50-year-old man incurred life-threatening burns. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment. The fire, which may have been fueled by gasoline, had its exact cause remain undetermined.

The series of incidents underscore the importance of law enforcement and emergency services in maintaining the safety and security of communities and responding promptly to accidents and crimes.