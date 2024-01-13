en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against ‘Stealthing’ with House Bill 1958

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against ‘Stealthing’ with House Bill 1958

In a move to fortify the legal framework against sexual violence, Washington State has introduced an unprecedented legislation, House Bill 1958 (HB 1958), that specifically targets ‘stealthing’ during sexual intercourse. The term ‘stealthing’ is defined as the non-consensual removal or tampering with a sexual protective device, such as a condom, a practice that until now, has not been directly addressed in the legal spectrum.

Tackling the Legal Loophole

The bill stands out as it seeks to create a civil cause of action, effectively empowering victims to sue perpetrators for such actions. This legislation is seen as groundbreaking as it recognizes the non-consensual tampering or removal of not only condoms but also other types of sexual protective devices, thereby making it more inclusive and comprehensive.

Individual Accounts Highlight the Urgency

During the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee proceedings, testimonies were presented that brought to light individual accounts of ‘stealthing’. These testimonies underscored the urgent need to close the existing legal loophole, as this form of sexual violence does not currently fit within the definitions of sexual assault in Washington law.

HB 1958: A Step Towards Justice

HB 1958 delineates specific scenarios where a civil action can be initiated and allows a prevailing plaintiff to recover damages, including statutory damages of $5,000 per violation, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees. This measure is seen as a positive step towards providing victims with a tangible avenue for seeking justice and compensation.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
On a Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., a bomb threat loomed over Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, triggering an immediate evacuation and sweeping investigation by local law enforcement agencies. The Rockville City Police, bolstered by the Montgomery County Police, initiated a meticulous safety operation that lasted for an hour, combing through the
Rockville High School Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Later Declared Safe
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
6 mins ago
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
6 mins ago
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
4 mins ago
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
4 mins ago
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
5 mins ago
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
50 seconds
Jack Bridge's Penalty Decides Tense Encounter at Silverlake Stadium
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
59 seconds
Eagle-Tribune Sets Benchmark with Comprehensive Coverage of New Hampshire Primary
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
2 mins
Lakers Seek Swift Guard Amid Reflections on Historic Lakers-Celtics Rivalry
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
2 mins
Jonathan Alukwu Pledges More Goals for Sporting Lagos FC in Upcoming NPFL Match
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
3 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
3 mins
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
4 mins
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
4 mins
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
4 mins
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
3 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
6 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app