Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against ‘Stealthing’ with House Bill 1958

In a move to fortify the legal framework against sexual violence, Washington State has introduced an unprecedented legislation, House Bill 1958 (HB 1958), that specifically targets ‘stealthing’ during sexual intercourse. The term ‘stealthing’ is defined as the non-consensual removal or tampering with a sexual protective device, such as a condom, a practice that until now, has not been directly addressed in the legal spectrum.

Tackling the Legal Loophole

The bill stands out as it seeks to create a civil cause of action, effectively empowering victims to sue perpetrators for such actions. This legislation is seen as groundbreaking as it recognizes the non-consensual tampering or removal of not only condoms but also other types of sexual protective devices, thereby making it more inclusive and comprehensive.

Individual Accounts Highlight the Urgency

During the House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee proceedings, testimonies were presented that brought to light individual accounts of ‘stealthing’. These testimonies underscored the urgent need to close the existing legal loophole, as this form of sexual violence does not currently fit within the definitions of sexual assault in Washington law.

HB 1958: A Step Towards Justice

HB 1958 delineates specific scenarios where a civil action can be initiated and allows a prevailing plaintiff to recover damages, including statutory damages of $5,000 per violation, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees. This measure is seen as a positive step towards providing victims with a tangible avenue for seeking justice and compensation.