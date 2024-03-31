Washington Mother Janet Garcia Charged with Murder of 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead Along Interstate

Janet Garcia, a 27-year-old from Linwood, Washington, faces severe legal repercussions following the tragic death of her 4-year-old son, Ariel Garcia, whose lifeless body was discovered along Interstate 5 in Pierce County. Arrested and charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree assault of a child, <a href="https://www.kake.com/story/50626393/mom-charged-with-murder-of-4-year-old-boy-found-