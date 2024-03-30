Washington Mother Arrested for Murder After Missing 4-Year-Old Found Dead

Janet Garcia, a Washington mother, faces charges of first and second-degree murder and assault of a child, following the tragic discovery of her 4-year-old son, Ariel Garcia, near a highway. Arrested in Vancouver, Garcia's inconsistent accounts sparked police interest, leading to her arrest after Ariel was reported missing.

Tragic Discovery and Arrest

Authorities were alerted to Ariel Garcia's disappearance earlier this week, launching an immediate search. The grim find along Interstate 5 brought the search to a heartbreaking conclusion. Janet Garcia's arrest ensued shortly after, fueled by her misleading statements and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Ariel's death. Blood evidence in her apartment and on her clothing further implicated her in the crime.

Family Concerns and Legal Proceedings

In the days leading up to Ariel's disappearance, his grandmother sought legal guardianship, citing Janet Garcia's escalating substance abuse and erratic behavior as threats to the child's safety. Court documents reveal a family tormented by addiction and fear for <a href="https://www.kgw.com/article/news/crime/missing-4-year-old-everett-boy-ariel-garcia-mother-clark-county-dead-arrest/283-087d8c5e-