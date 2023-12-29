Washington Man Foils Carjacking Attempt with Bear Spray

In a remarkable act of bravery, a Washington State man defended his 72-year-old mother from two carjackers using bear spray. The harrowing incident unfolded as a male and female duo, both in their 30s, attempted to eject the elderly woman from her vehicle.

Valiant Defense Against Carjackers

The elderly woman put up a valiant fight, making it challenging for the male suspect to close the car door. Her son, who was in the vicinity, rushed to her aid, brandishing bear mace at the attacker. What initially seemed to be an ineffective deterrent, turned out to be a game changer. The suspect’s face reddened under the impact of the bear spray, rendering him unable to drive off—partially due to the son’s quick thinking in retaining the car keys.

Bear Spray Stalls Female Accomplice

The female suspect, curious about the substance her accomplice was sprayed with, was met with the same stinging fate. Both suspects were subsequently apprehended by the Federal Way police. They are now facing a slew of charges including eluding police, carjacking, and hit and run.

Carjacking Spree Across Washington State

This incident was not an isolated event but part of a larger crime spree involving multiple carjackings, high-speed police chases, and traffic collisions. Prior to their encounter with the bear spray wielding hero, the suspects had led the Kent police on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle along Interstate 5. After losing control of their vehicle, they attempted to break into three other cars at a rest area. Thankfully, despite the suspects’ aggressive attempts at carjacking, none of the victims sustained serious injuries.