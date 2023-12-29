en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Washington Man Foils Carjacking Attempt with Bear Spray

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:08 pm EST
Washington Man Foils Carjacking Attempt with Bear Spray

In a remarkable act of bravery, a Washington State man defended his 72-year-old mother from two carjackers using bear spray. The harrowing incident unfolded as a male and female duo, both in their 30s, attempted to eject the elderly woman from her vehicle.

Valiant Defense Against Carjackers

The elderly woman put up a valiant fight, making it challenging for the male suspect to close the car door. Her son, who was in the vicinity, rushed to her aid, brandishing bear mace at the attacker. What initially seemed to be an ineffective deterrent, turned out to be a game changer. The suspect’s face reddened under the impact of the bear spray, rendering him unable to drive off—partially due to the son’s quick thinking in retaining the car keys.

Bear Spray Stalls Female Accomplice

The female suspect, curious about the substance her accomplice was sprayed with, was met with the same stinging fate. Both suspects were subsequently apprehended by the Federal Way police. They are now facing a slew of charges including eluding police, carjacking, and hit and run.

Carjacking Spree Across Washington State

This incident was not an isolated event but part of a larger crime spree involving multiple carjackings, high-speed police chases, and traffic collisions. Prior to their encounter with the bear spray wielding hero, the suspects had led the Kent police on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle along Interstate 5. After losing control of their vehicle, they attempted to break into three other cars at a rest area. Thankfully, despite the suspects’ aggressive attempts at carjacking, none of the victims sustained serious injuries.

0
Crime United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Attempt Amid Rising Crime Trend

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tragic Shooting Sparks Fears over Rising Gun Crime in Providenciales

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Shooting in Providenciales Sparks Calls for Stricter Gun Control

By BNN Correspondents

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Breeding Ground for Fraud

By Rizwan Shah

A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey ...
@Crime · 9 mins
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey ...
heart comment 0
Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang’a County

By Israel Ojoko

Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang'a County
Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire

By Safak Costu

Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire
Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail
Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Action Against Rising Gun Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Action Against Rising Gun Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
41 seconds
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
43 seconds
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
43 seconds
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
53 seconds
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
3 mins
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
4 mins
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
7 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
7 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
7 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
44 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app