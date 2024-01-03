en English
Crime

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Announces Grant Program to Combat Rising Juvenile Crime

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
In a crucial step towards combating the surge in juvenile crime within the Washington, D.C. district, the Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, announced a new grant program. Named the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program’, it offers up to $250,000 to nonprofit organizations. The primary objective is to support evidence-based and preventive strategies that address youth violence by identifying and mitigating risk factors.

The initiative from Schwalb emerges in response to escalating juvenile crime rates and criticism of his approach towards juvenile offenders. His opposition to the ‘Get Tough on Crime’ bill and decision not to prosecute several juvenile cases have been contentious points, with some arguing that it has led to repeat offenses and the escalation of crimes.

A Comprehensive Strategy

Schwalb emphasizes that the district cannot solely rely on arrests and incarcerations to reduce crime. He advocates for a comprehensive strategy that includes prevention. In his vision, services eligible for grant funding include truancy mitigation, financial literacy programs, internships, youth employment, parental engagement, conflict resolution, recreational activities, and mental healthcare.

Nonprofits interested in the grant must apply by February 2. The announcement of this program follows the release of the 2023 crime statistics for Washington, D.C., which showed a 26% increase in total crime, a 39% increase in violent crime, and an 82% increase in motor vehicle thefts. Notably, carjackings have increased, with 959 incidents in 2023, 77% involving firearms, and juveniles making up 62% of the arrests.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

