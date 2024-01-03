Washington, D.C. Attorney General Announces Grant Program to Combat Rising Juvenile Crime

In a crucial step towards combating the surge in juvenile crime within the Washington, D.C. district, the Attorney General, Brian Schwalb, announced a new grant program. Named the ‘Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Violence Prevention Grant Program’, it offers up to $250,000 to nonprofit organizations. The primary objective is to support evidence-based and preventive strategies that address youth violence by identifying and mitigating risk factors.

The initiative from Schwalb emerges in response to escalating juvenile crime rates and criticism of his approach towards juvenile offenders. His opposition to the ‘Get Tough on Crime’ bill and decision not to prosecute several juvenile cases have been contentious points, with some arguing that it has led to repeat offenses and the escalation of crimes.

A Comprehensive Strategy

Schwalb emphasizes that the district cannot solely rely on arrests and incarcerations to reduce crime. He advocates for a comprehensive strategy that includes prevention. In his vision, services eligible for grant funding include truancy mitigation, financial literacy programs, internships, youth employment, parental engagement, conflict resolution, recreational activities, and mental healthcare.

Nonprofits interested in the grant must apply by February 2. The announcement of this program follows the release of the 2023 crime statistics for Washington, D.C., which showed a 26% increase in total crime, a 39% increase in violent crime, and an 82% increase in motor vehicle thefts. Notably, carjackings have increased, with 959 incidents in 2023, 77% involving firearms, and juveniles making up 62% of the arrests.