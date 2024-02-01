Washington Court House Man Arrested for Assault and Resisting Arrest

A brutal assault on a woman followed by a contentious arrest has led to the apprehension of Dylon A. Dailey, a 25-year-old man from Washington Court House. The incident, which took place on January 29, began when officers responded to a distress call from a woman who claimed that Dailey had struck her in the face multiple times.

Chasing the Assailant

Upon the arrival of the police, Dailey had already fled to a local Walmart. However, the officers managed to locate him and bring him back to the scene. It was during the subsequent arrest that the situation escalated. Dailey, in an attempt to evade capture, shoved the officers and struck them with both an open hand and a closed fist.

Resisting Arrest

The officers attempted to use a taser to subdue Dailey, but this proved insufficient. It was only after Dailey tripped and was stunned while resisting that they were finally able to restrain him. One of the officers was injured in the process and had to be treated at a medical center.

Charges and Consequences

Dylon A. Dailey is currently being held on a $14,500 bond at the Fayette County Jail. He faces a litany of charges including assaulting an officer, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. This incident not only highlights the potential dangers that law enforcement officers face on the job, but also the lengths that some individuals will go to in order to avoid the consequences of their actions.