Washington County Man Arrests for Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Faces Multiple Charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. - In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, 44-year-old Robert Brooks has been taken into custody by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Brooks is facing serious charges, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman in Beaverton.

Alarming Confrontation Leads to Arrest

Deputies were called to the scene in the 7000 block of SW 189th Avenue on Monday, following reports of a violent assault. On arrival, they discovered that the victim, who was pregnant at the time of the attack, had been brutally assaulted. The investigation revealed that the confrontation began when the victim accused Brooks of drug use, leading to him striking her in the face with a gun. The victim was promptly transported to a local hospital to receive necessary medical treatment for her injuries.

Search Warrant Uncovers Illicit Substances

In the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Brooks' residence. The search yielded several firearms, 5.8 pounds of marijuana, various pills, and over 600 grams of methamphetamine. These findings may lead to additional charges being filed against Brooks, further complicating his legal troubles.

Understanding the Legal Ramifications

Assault in the second degree, particularly involving a deadly weapon in Oregon, carries severe legal penalties. According to Powell Law P.C., this includes a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison, fines up to $250,000, restitution to the victim, and a permanent criminal record. The charges against Brooks, especially given the victim's pregnancy and the use of a firearm, underscore the gravity of the offense and the potential consequences awaiting him.

As the community reels from this violent episode, the case against Robert Brooks serves as a stark reminder of the legal and societal implications of assault, especially against vulnerable individuals. The ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings will undoubtedly keep this case in the public eye, as justice for the victim remains the paramount concern.