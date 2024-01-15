Warwickshire Police Seek Female Cyclist as Key Witness in Rape Case

In a recent development that has sent ripples across the community, Warwickshire Police are turning to the public for assistance to identify a female cyclist who engaged in conversation with a woman who fell victim to a reported rape near the Vue cinema in Augusta Place, Leamington. Labelled as a 'terrifying ordeal,' the incident has led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of rape.

Advertisment

Key Witness Sought

The cyclist, who the police believe to be the first individual the victim interacted with post the attack, is an essential witness in this case. The unknown woman is said to be in her mid-40s, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was reportedly wearing a three-quarter-length coat and was riding a white bike at the time of the incident. The attack reportedly transpired on January 14, making her potential testimony valuable in piecing together the events of the dreadful day.

The Victim's Condition and Public Appeal

Advertisment

The victim, as per the police reports, is highly distressed. Detective Sergeant Nic Norris, handling the case, underscored the importance of locating the cyclist for the progression of the investigation. In a bid to encourage public assistance, the police have made available contact details for anyone possessing information that may further the case. As the investigation unfolds, the Warwickshire Police continue to probe the incident, urging the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the resolution of the case.

Previous Report

In a related incident, Warwickshire Police were seeking a cyclist in connection with a rape in Leamington that took place on a footpath near the railway line. The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s with a slim build and grey hair, wearing a grey tracksuit and riding a black mountain bike. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident.